Fire and rescue

SEP. 30 to OCT. 1
First Responder-Paris
9:20 to 9:34 a.m., 1815 Jackson St.
10:35 to 10:56 a.m., 3510 Darnell Road.
10:36 to 10:45 a.m., 750 Pine Bluff St.
10:56 to 11:11 a.m., 556 3rd St. SW.
11:35 to 11:46 a.m., 32 Clarksville St.
12:44 to 1:01 p.m., 541 S Main St.
1:13 to 1:20 p.m., 3394 Clarksville St.
3:18 to 3:31 p.m., 3030 Meandering Way.
3:30 to 3:41 p.m., 985 Jefferson Road.
3:586 to 4:11 p.m., 903 W. Sherman St.
8:06 to 8:13, 1120 36th St. NE.
11:32 to 11:43 p.m., 566 3rd St. SW.
4:18 to 5:04 a.m., 305 Brown Ave.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
2:47 to 3:04 p.m., 2800 N. Main St.
Public Service
3:43 to 5:40 p.m., 400 S. Church St.
