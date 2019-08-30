Good morning, Red River Valley!
Today has the potential to be something of a mixed bag of weather. There's some atmospheric disturbance working its way through Oklahoma toward the region, and that stands a 40% chance of sparking off some scattered thunderstorms, mainly after 11 a.m. No severe weather is expected, though heating today could help charge some downburst winds.
Where and when it's not storming, expect a mostly sunny day with a high near 90. Winds will be from the south at about 10 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low near 74. A 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms will linger into the night.
The extended forecast is calling for a beautiful, sunny Sunday and Monday as part of your Labor Day holiday.
Go on out there and make today your best Friday yet!
