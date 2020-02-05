TEXARKANA — Officials from Texas A&M University-Texarkana and Paris Junior College recently met on the Paris Junior College campus to renew a memorandum of understanding as well as a dual admissions agreement, a financial aid consortium agreement, and an articulation agreement between the two schools.
The documents and agreements make it possible for students who complete their Associate of Science degree at Paris Junior College to have a seamless path to earning a Bachelor of Science degree at A&M-Texarkana. The two institutions hosted a ceremony Jan. 29 and the documents were signed by Paris Junior College President Dr. Pam Anglin and A&M-Texarkana Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. David Yells.
“This is an exciting day for us. The articulation agreements that we’ve had over the past several years have been wonderful for many of our students in providing additional opportunities for them,” Anglin said. “For A&M-Texarkana to be back today for us to grow our partnership is exciting for us. Most of all, it’s an exciting day for our students. We appreciate TAMUT working with us and partnering with us so much. Our students are very grateful.”
“I’m privileged and honored to be here representing Texas A&M University-Texarkana,” Yells said. “This state initiative to build these pathways so students can see the end of the journey they start here at Paris is so important. They can see how to do this and finish their degree. Although we like to give students a lot of choices, sometimes we give too many. If we can lay out a clear path, we’ve done a good service to them. We are so happy to be able to partner with Paris Junior College.”
Jennifer Perez, coordinator for Academic Advising & Recruitment Texas A&M University-Texarkana at Northeast Texas Community College and Paris Junior College, meets with Paris Junior College graduates who are interested in completing their bachelor’s or master’s degree and advises them on how the pathways between the two institutions can help them.
“I met Jennifer and she let me know about the opportunities to further my education. I work full time so I didn’t know if I could do that, but there are programs offered fully online that I was able to take advantage of,” said Angela Walker, a former Paris Junior College student and current Texas A&M University-Texarkana student from Lake Creek. “She’s been extremely supportive and encouraging to me, and has had a lot to do with me going back to school.”
Walker is pursuing the Bachelor of Arts and Applied Science degree and is on track to graduate next year.
“Without this partnership, I don’t think I’d be able to do that,” she said. “I’m very thankful.”
For information about the degrees offered by A&M-Texarkana at Paris Junior College, contact Jennifer Perez at Texas A&M University-Texarkana at 903-434-8357 or Jennifer.Perez@tamut.edu.
