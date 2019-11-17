They say that every picture tells a story, and the Plaza Art Gallery told a lot of stories Friday night when it showcased the works of three local artists recently added to its Artist Guild.
Photographer Chris Gies and painters Derrick Brown and Roger Brown showcased their varied art styles and were welcomed as the newest members of the guild.
Gies said he’s always enjoyed taking photos, but just started pursuing it as an artform roughly five years ago when he retired.
He recently took a photography class at Paris Junior College, but before that, almost everything he knew about photography was self taught, he said.
“The class helped a lot, but before that, I’d just use the internet as I would be fiddling with the lighting and stuff like that,” he said.
Gies said he enjoys taking photos of nature, as well as local spots. In fact, one of the pieces he had on display was a collage of notable local landmarks.
“I’m thrilled that we have an artist who does art about the local community like that,” guild chair Sandy McCormack-McGregor said.
Derrick Brown paints with acrylics and oils, and paints primarily portraits and landscapes, he said.
“I do a lot of portraits, but I’m kind of trying to branch out and try new styles,” he said. “I’ve been working with different techniques and trying to improve my skills.”
One of the new techniques he’s been practicing is pouring paint onto a canvas, and then scraping it away until what’s left reveals a picture. Derrick Brown has also been looking at the works of some of his favorite artists for inspiration and new ideas.
“I’m still learning and getting at it, and this practice is the best way to learn,” he said.
He’s been drawing since he was roughly five years, but it’s only been since high school that he started painting and seriously pursuing art, and this is his first time being featured in a gallery, he said.
“It’s a wonderful feeling,” he said. “I’m looking forward to continuing to learn and display my art here.”
Roger Brown, who has been painting for 40 years, primarily paints pictures of animals and nature, a result of his career as a taxidermist, he said.
“I love animals, and I’ve always loved animals,” Brown said. “I figured that the only way to keep them is to paint them, and then you can sit there and look at them all the time.”
He uses a variety of methods to paint his pictures, including acrylics, water painting and oil painting.
Roger Brown first got into art through his family, as his mother loved to paint, a love that was passed down to her son.
Gies said he was thrilled to be a part of the guild and encouraged other people to go to the Plaza Art Gallery more often.
“I think this is one of Paris’ most hidden gems, and there is some really spectacular art here,” he said.
To become a member of the guild, prospective artists can pick up applications at the gallery, and the applications are reviewed by a board, McCormack-McGregor said.
“I’m very honored to be a part of this, and can’t wait to put more art on display,” Gies said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.