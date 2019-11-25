Good morning, Red River Valley!
Our temperature roller coaster ride will continue this week as we're about midway through a warming trend that will push our high to near 70 today. Winds will be from the south at 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 20. The gusty conditions has triggered the National Weather Service to issue a Lake Wind Advisory for Red River County, in effect from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
There will be increasing clouds tonight as an atmospheric disturbance passes through. That could produce a few sprinkles after 2 a.m. Winds will continue from the south southeast at 5 to 10 mph.
That richer moisture and thicker clouds should keep temperatures from dropping below 42 overnight, which will be a great starting point to get the region to about 74 degrees Tuesday. There's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms then under mostly cloudy skies. Tuesday will be even windier, with winds of 15 to 20 mph from the south and gusts as high as 25.
If you get a chance to get out and enjoy the sunny Monday, take it and make it the best work week start ever!
