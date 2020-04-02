Good morning, Red River Valley!
Skies will start off mostly cloudy before slight rain chances return this afternoon. There's a 20% chance of showers after 2 p.m. as the high gets to about 71 degrees. South southeast winds 10 to 15 mph are likely to increase to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Those gusty winds will continue into tonight as will the 20% chance of showers. The low will fall to just 61 degrees.
Friday will see rain chances ramp up to about 80% throughout the day. The high will be around 67 degrees. There will be the potential for severe weather Friday, particularly with an incoming cold front, but the main concern will be "the cumulative impact of multiple days of rainfall," the National Weather Service said in forecast discussion. Some areas could exceed normal April precipitation during the first week of the month.
Stay dry, stay healthy and have a great Thursday!
