A father/daughter duo from Bogata will be featured speakers/entertainers at this year’s annual Beast Feast on Thursday night at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 3509 CR 42600, in Reno.
Ryan Ballard and his 16-year-old daughter, Katie Jane Ballard, will be featured at the banquet, which begins at 6 p.m. Katie is a sophomore at Rivercrest High School and has been singing publicly since age 3.
“The menu is wild game with all the trimmings,” Pastor Tim Reger said. “There is no charge, and it’s open to the public.
A silent auction is on the agenda, and donations are accepted, the pastor said.
“All proceeds go toward sponsoring our youth at summer camp,” Reger said.
