New art tables built by the City of Paris now replace the old ones at North Lamar High School.
“The amazing City of Paris built brand new art tables and donated them to me,” said NLHS Art Instructor Brandi Peel. “They wanted to let me know how much they have appreciated our work on the Christmas cutouts for Bywaters Park.”
Through the years of wear and tear, Peel said the class was in desperate need of new tables. City employees responsible for building the tables were Parks Superintendent Bill Loranger, Parks Supervisor Steve Wood and Jeremy Smith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.