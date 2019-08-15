Debra Kay Newby, age 65, passed away on Monday, Aug. 12, in Richardson, Texas.
She was born on June 13, 1954, at Fort Hood, to Robert and Arvana.
She was a graduate of Prairiland High School, where she cheered for the Patriots on the pep squad and played trombone in the band. She continued her education at South Plains College, where she discovered a passion for respiratory therapy, often making the dean’s honor roll. This passion propelled her into a lifelong career of care-giving, taking her all over Texas serving various communities. A hometown girl at heart, Deb always returned to Paris, Texas, spending the majority of her career at Paris Regional Medical Center, where she was frequently recognized as employee of the month for her quick and efficient therapy techniques.
Young at heart and fun-loving, Deb enjoyed the lighter side of life. Her love of late night movies, computer games, amusement parks, art, environmental conservation, eco-awareness, family pets, make-up, jewelry, dining out at Tex-Mex and Chinese establishments, Betty Boop, Tweety and puzzles endeared her to everyone as a reminder to enjoy the simple happiness of life.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Arvana Goble; step-father, C.L. Goble; father, Robert Toler; and brother, Ken Toler.
She is survived by her sons, Mark and Bobby White; step-brothers, J.C., Lynn and Tuffy Goble; grandchildren, Tristin, Gavin, Xander, Addie and Cora White; sister-in-law, Larysa Toler; niece, Ashley Lang; nephew, Justin Toler; great-nieces and nephews, Sonny and Havona Lang, Skyla and Jase Toler; and dear friend, Dennis Newby.
Visitation will be at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home on Friday, Aug. 16, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17, at East Post Oak Cemetery at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Henry Blackmon officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the Newby family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
