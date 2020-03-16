Good morning, Red River Valley!
The swath of precipitation that made for a gloomy Sunday should be exiting the area to the northeast mid-morning tomorrow.
Most areas will only experience cloudy skies through the remainder of Monday, but the precipitation will be waiting around the corner.
"The lull in precipitation will be short-lived for most areas, as additional rain chances are set to arrive Monday night into Tuesday morning across North Texas," National Weather Service meteorologist Matthew Stalley said.
