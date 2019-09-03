Good morning, Red River Valley!
With another high pressure system firmly in place over the region, the forecast for the next few days will look very much the same: sunny, hot and dry. Daily high temperatures will creep back toward 100 degrees, starting with today's high at 94, although the heat index value will make it feel like it's 99.
Tonight will be clear skies with a low of 72.
After that, it's a warming week with clear skies into the weekend and possibly into next week as the high pressure system parks itself just off to the west of the area.
Hope you had a great Labor Day weekend. Now go make today your best Tuesday!
