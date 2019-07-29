Fire and Rescue

JULY 26 to JULY 29
Grass/Brush Fire
6:24 to 6: 54 p.m., 500 NW Loop 286.
First Responder - Paris
10:41 to 11:01 a.m., 815 SW 41st St.
2:18 to 2:33 p.m., 2830 Briarwood Drive.
5:54 to 6:01 p.m., 1460 NW 19th St.
7:17 to 7:36 p.m., 125 Brown Ave.
8:53 to 9:05 p.m., 839 NE 14th St.
11:04 to 11:12 p.m., NE 24th St.
12:34 to 1:52 a.m., 175 NW 23rd St.
2:15 to 2:27 a.m., 1777 W Houston St.
5:19 to 5:29 a.m., 3125 Clarksville St.
6:13 to 6:26 a.m., 610 Deshong Drive.
6:18 to 6:37 a.m., 637 E Cherry St.
7:58 to 8:21 a.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
6:11 to 6:27 a.m., 1400 W Washington St.
6:37 to 7:02 a.m., 150 SE 47th St.
9:14 to 9:37 a.m., 1400 W Washington St.
11:29 to 11:36 a.m., 750 N Collegiate Drive.
4:36 to 5:06 p.m.,131 E Price St.
5:53 to 5:59 p.m., 1305 Meadowlark Drive.
6:27 to 6:42 p.m., 131 E Price St.
7:57 to 8:12 p.m., 1000 E Washington St.
8:21 to 8:43 p.m.,2825 Ballard Drive.
8:39 to 9:01 p.m., 5075 SE Loop 286.
9:52 to 9:59 p.m., 2510 Ridgeview Road.
Vehicle Crash With Injury
8:46 to 9 p.m., 6000 Highway 1924.
2:22 to 2:33 p.m., 500 NW Loop 286.
7:53 to 8:56 p.m., 20390 FM 137.
10:26 to 11:03 p.m., 1125 Clarksville St.
Public Service
5:39 to 5:57 p.m., 1245 SW Loop 286.
12:26 to 12:25 a.m., 2190 Sycamore Drive.
Out of Service
11:31 a.m. to 1:11 p.m., Station 3.
