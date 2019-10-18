OCT. 17 to OCT. 18
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
7:21 to 7:31 p.m., 440 15th St. NW.
1:46 to 2:17 a.m., 2905 N. Main St.
First Responder-Paris
10:27 to 10:48 a.m., 805 N. Main St.
1:50 to 2:14 p.m., 649 E. Price St.
3:38 to 3:57 p.m., 255 4th St. NW.
8:46 to 9:04 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
9:02 to 9:23 p.m., 2151 Bonham St.
1:42 to 2:06 a.m., 500 NW Loop 286.
3:15 to 3:46 a.m., 1102 Cedar St.
Public Service
7:35 to 7:58 p.m., 3125 Clarksville St.
8:43 to 9:09 p.m., 2650 N. Main St.
2:38 to 2:53 a.m., 2410 Stillhouse Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.