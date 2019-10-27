Selling a house can be a challenging, sometimes overwhelming process. However, if you keep some key pieces of advice in mind, the process can become much easier.
First and foremost is improving the home’s aesthetic appeal, which Century 21 Realtor Casey Ressler said can involve different types of improvements.
“Decluttering the house is key so that you can really show it off,” he said. “Curb appeal is also a really big thing. This means adding flower beds, mulch or something else like that to the front yard. That goes a long way.”
Cleaning walls, especially if the homeowner has children or pets, is also not a bad idea, Ressler said. Children often have a tendency to run their hands along walls, scuffing and dirtying the walls over time.
However, Ressler said home buyers should always consult with an agent before conducting any repairs or renovations.
“A lot of people want to do a lot of work that really isn’t necessary,” Ressler said. “I one time had a family that wanted to completely remodel their entire kitchen when the kitchen they had was totally fine. To be honest, I spend more time talking people out of things they want to do than I spend convincing them of things I think they should be doing.”
As Ressler said, the more money you spend to sell your house, the lower the return on investment will eventually become. Because of this, Ressler’s second tip for selling a home is to work alongside an agent and work with them as early as possible.
“Some people come to us and they need to sell it right away, and they’ve either done a lot of unnecessary work they didn’t need to, or they haven’t done anything but they still have a very small timeframe to work with. The earlier you go to an agent, the better we can help you sell your house and get the best deal possible,” he said.
The most common mistake Ressler sees homebuyers make is falling into one of two extremes: either they do too much work on the home before selling or they don’t do any.
Lastly, Ressler said, make sure you have a plan B if anything changes.
“Things don’t always go as planned, and you need a contingency if that happens,” he said. “I’ve seen times where a person will list their house thinking it’ll take a while to sell, so they think they have time to look for another place, and then they get a buyer right away and they don’t have anywhere to go. So just always plan for different situations, and you’ll be much better equipped for everything.”
