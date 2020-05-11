Paris High Graduation 2019-2.jpg (copy)
Erika Palomares gives an invocation at Paris High School graduation in May 2019. The school's graduation this year will be June 12.

 Lora Arnold/The Paris News

Paris ISD seniors will get the chance to participate in a graduation ceremony.

Plans are to graduate seniors at 8 p.m. June 12 at Wildcat Stadium, with Travis School of Choice seniors graduating at 10 a.m., Superintendent Paul Jones told trustees Monday afternoon.

Paris High School Principal Mr. Vaughan will be contacting seniors and their families with the details.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

