Marriage licenses issued by the Lamar County Clerk’s Office for the week of Dec. 20, 2019, include:
Richard Evert Smith to Haylee Nicole McKnight;
Timothy Brian Elder Jr to Ashley Michelle Wiley;
Michael Alan Truelock to Susana Rempel;
Maurice Tinnie Emanuel Jr to Angela Michele Oneal;
Joshua Lee Kara to Holly Denise Brunson;
Tyler Scott Bush to Courtney Marie Bush; and,
Benjamin James Hensley to Kendra M Tryon.
