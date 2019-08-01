Fire and Rescue

JULY 31 to AUG. 1
Grass/Brush Fire
6:30 to 7:20 a.m., 553 SW 4th St.
5:00 to 5:01 p.m., 2728 FM 14200.
First Responder - Paris
11:41 to 11:42 a.m., 130 NW 34th St.
2:48 to 3:28 p.m., 3560 Lamar Ave.
4:37 to 4:42 p.m., 2900 Pine Mill Road.
5:46 to 6:14 p.m., 520 SE 8th St.
10:12 to 10:26 p.m., 730 NW 28th St.
11:55 p.m. to 12:20 a.m., 345 SW 13th St.
5:34 to 5:49 a.m., 1844 W Houston St.
5:53 a.m., 1521 Graham St.
Vehicle Crash w/ Injury
8:16 to 8:37 a.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
2:43 to 3:10 p.m., 500 NW Loop 286.
Haz-Mat Incident
10:13 to 10:37 a.m., 300 NE Loop 286.
Public Service
4:51 to 5:13 a.m., 3920 Alpine St.
Staff Reports
