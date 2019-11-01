OCT. 31 to NOV. 1
Paris Police Department
Traver Payne Bratcher, 19: Tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 less than 1 gram, resisting arrest/search/transport.
Kameron Blake Freelen, 28: Evading arrest/detention, resisting arrest/search/transport.
Autumn Hope Rose, 17: Tampering/fabricating physical evidence with itent to impair, resisting arrest/search/transport.
Shawn Cody Armentrout, 31: Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1 1-4 grams.
Charles Duane Yates, 45: Duty on striking fixture/highway landscape.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Shane Albert McCloud, 21: Motion to revoke/possession of a controlled substance penalty group 3 less than 28 grams.
Marcus Allen Lindsey, 45: Motion to adjudicate guilt/possession of a controlled substance penalty group 3 less than 28 grams.
James Kelly Maddox, 56: Assault causes bodily injury/family violence.
Brittany Nicole Honsaker, 27: Unauthorized absence of a community correction facility.
Angela Freelen, 48: Interfering with an emergency call, assault (Class C), resisting arrest/search/transport.
Daryl Ray Loftice, 31: Property theft of less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
Charlie Wade Lawrence, 35: Motion to adjudicate guilt/bail jumping and failure to appear felony, motion to adjudicate guilt/contiuous violence against the family.
Stoney Lynn Wilkins, 34: Motion to adjudicate guilt/possession of a controlled substance penalty group one less than 1 gram.
Barry Allen Elmore, 57: Property theft $50-500 of public servant/elderly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.