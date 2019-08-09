Bulletin Board

SATURDAY
Roxton Farmer’s Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., fresh vegetables, eggs, home baked goods, jellies, jams, jewelry, birdhouses, ducks, etc., Roxton Pavilion.
MONDAY
Red River Valley Baptist Association Senior Adult VBS: 9:30 a.m., Immanuel Baptist Church, 1771 Bonham St.
Beat The Heat Fan Drive: 5 to 7 p.m., taking donations of fans for senior citizens, Paris Care Clinic, 3150 Clarksville St., Ste. 300.
TUESDAY
Kiwanis Club of Paris: Noon, Paris Junior College ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St. Jane Helberg will discuss Hearts & Hands Homecare.
Baby & Toddler Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Paris Public Library, 326 S. Main St. For ages 0 to 2.
