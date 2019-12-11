The Salvation Army announced that 1st Federal Community Bank has agreed to match all donations given to the red kettle located at the Brookshire’s, 925 Clarksville St., between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
With only 13 bell-ringing days remaining until Christmas Day, The Salvation Army is encouraging the Paris community to give generously to the red kettles located at stores around town. The red kettle campaign is The Salvation Army’s major fundraising event of the year and all proceeds support year-round programs and emergency assistance benefiting those in need in our community.
“We are so grateful to 1st Federal Community Bank for their generous and practical support of The Salvation Army. We would like to encourage everyone to make a special effort to give as they are able at the red kettle located at Brookshires on Clarksville Street between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday. This matching gift will double the impact of every dollar given and provide potentially life-changing help to those who come to The Salvation Army for assistance in the coming year,” said Major Frankco Higdon, commanding officer of The Salvation Army in Paris.
“The bell-ringing season is a whole week shorter than usual because Thanksgiving fell so late this year,” Higdon said. “Less days of kettles means that we are significantly behind our 2019 kettle goal of $35,000. We are praying that the community will dig-deep in the remaining days of the season to ensure that we can continue to provide help and assistance to those in need.”
Volunteers are crucial to the success of the red kettle campaign. It’s not too late and is easier than ever for individuals, families, groups and businesses to sign up as a volunteer bell-ringer. Go to www.RegisterToRing.com and select the location, day and time you would like to ring.
For information about The Salvation Army, call 903-784-7548 or visit the office at 350 W. Kaufman St., Paris. And as always, secure donations can be made online at www.salvationarmytexas.org or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY.
