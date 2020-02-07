If you want to see the real Scott Cass, the man behind the Lamar County Sheriff’s badge, just ask him about his farm.
There’s no downplaying of the immense load of public service his office carries daily, but when Cass talks about his farm, his face visibly softens. He’ll tell you how he’s continuing a long history of farming and ranching in Lamar County, just as his father did and his father before him. He’ll tell you about how ranching is in his blood; how his family is tied to the soil of Red River Valley.
Farming is part of who Cass is, but so too is that badge. To retain it, Cass is seeking reelection March 3 for a third term as the county’s sheriff. He is both humbled and honored to serve, he said.
“I look forward to it. It is a job about service, and I love serving my community and doing the very best we can to help … to reduce crime and to keep our families safe, to keep our citizens safe,” he said.
The sheriff’s office has plenty to keep its staff busy. It operates a 196-bed detention facility, built in the early 1990s. While aging and in need of consistent maintenance, it passes and maintains good certification through the Texas Commission on Jail Standards. A medical upgrade was put in place last year, and the jail is exceeding the minimum standards for inmate care, Cass said.
The sheriff’s office also works with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to reduce crime, including auto thefts, drug crimes, sexual abuse and fraud. Their call load is expanding along with the county’s population. Calls for service are predicted to exceed more than the 38,000 reported from 2018, Cass said.
Services include patrol, civil, communications, inmate transports, court bailiff, mental health and criminal investigations. The office also promotes neighborhood crime watch programs, educational information, child safety school programs and crime prevention.
In the future, Cass would like to see the department fully staffed and equipment upgraded. The office is nearing completion of its $45,000 communications division upgrade project, thanks to budgeting approval from Lamar County Commissioners over the summer.
“I will continue to work closely with our commissioners court and county judge to look for effective solutions to operate efficiently and plan accordingly,” Cass said.
Cass has a master peace officer license with Texas Commission on Law Enforcement and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, Paris Junior College and Midwestern State University. He is an instructor and mental peace officer license-holder with TCOLE. He started working at the sheriff’s office in January 1993, and he’s on the Sheriff’s Association of Texas Board of Directors.
His family includes his wife, Katherine, who is a teacher; his eldest daughter, also a teacher, and son, who is a state game warden. His youngest daughter attends college.
In general, Cass keeps it simple: Keep on keeping on.
“I have a great staff. I’m excited the Lord’s blessed me with the ability to do it and I’m able to keep it going, continue to do it,” he said. “I’m thankful to the citizens that give me that trust and confidence to let me be their sheriff.”
