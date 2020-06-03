Paris police have charged Roy Dennis Lee, 29, of Paris, with continuous violence against the family along with fleeing from a police officer and failure to identify by giving a false name.
The charges were levied Tuesday after police responded to the 1300 block of Clement Road at 12:53 p.m. for a disturbance. Police said they were told the suspect, identified as Lee, fled the scene in a gray SUV, which they found minutes later in the 1800 block of West Henderson Street. During the stop, Lee provided a false name, police said.
Lee was later placed in the Lamar County Jail. He remained there this morning without a set bond.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 93 calls for service and arrested five people Tuesday.
