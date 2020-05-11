The Paris Public Library will reopen to the public at 9 a.m. Thursday under the guidelines and protocols issued by Gov. Greg Abbott.
The library will observe the 25% of occupancy guideline. Patrons are asked for their patience during the transition back to operations.
We ask that our patrons entering the library limit their time in the building, maintain social distancing, wear face coverings, and wash or disinfect their hands upon entering the building,” library staff said in an announcement. “If they have signs or symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, we ask that they remain at home for their well-being and the community.”
The curbside book service will continue to be available. Patrons may call 903-785-8531 or email parispubliclibrary@paristexas.gov to request items for checkout.
Additionally, access to the public computers will be limited to one hour of use per patron per day and four patrons at any one time. Reservations for computer use may be made by calling the library.
