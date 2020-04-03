Saturday weather.jpg
Today (Saturday) will be cool and wet with highs in the upper 40s to the mid 50s. Lows tonight will be similar to today's highs, ranging from the mid 40s to the mid 50s. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected through tonight with the highest chances across Central Texas today. Severe weather is not expected.
 National Weather Service

Good morning, Red River Valley! 

Temperatures today are expected to remain unseasonably cool after a cold front pushed its way into the region Friday bringing at times heavy rain. There continues to be a 40% chance for showers throughout the day. Otherwise, it will be cloudy with a high of 51. Winds will come from the north northwest at about 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight's temperature is forecast to be the same as the high — 51 degrees. Clouds will persist, though rain chances fall slightly to 30%. That will return to 40% for Sunday as the cold front moves off to the southeast, allowing warmth to return. Sunday's forecast high is 68.

Cold and wet outside — at-home quarantine should be easy today. Enjoy your Saturday!

Upcoming Week.jpg
After a chilly start to the weekend, temperatures will moderate during the early part of the upcoming week. Rain chances will persist, but a period of warm weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front will then arrive, with a milder and wetter end to the work week.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.