Good morning, Red River Valley!
Temperatures today are expected to remain unseasonably cool after a cold front pushed its way into the region Friday bringing at times heavy rain. There continues to be a 40% chance for showers throughout the day. Otherwise, it will be cloudy with a high of 51. Winds will come from the north northwest at about 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight's temperature is forecast to be the same as the high — 51 degrees. Clouds will persist, though rain chances fall slightly to 30%. That will return to 40% for Sunday as the cold front moves off to the southeast, allowing warmth to return. Sunday's forecast high is 68.
Cold and wet outside — at-home quarantine should be easy today. Enjoy your Saturday!
