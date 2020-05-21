Lamar County's Covid-19 case count since testing began in March had increased to 128 after the Paris-Lamar County Health District was notified of two more cases today.
The new cases involve a 30-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man, health district director Gina Prestridge said.
Seven of the cases are travel related while 121 are community spread, according to the health district. There are nine deaths in the county related to the virus, with seven associated with the Paris Healthcare Center outbreak. Forty-three positive cases have recovered, according to the health district.
Lamar County cases include:
- 10-19: 2 males, 1 female
- 20-29: 2 males, 9 females
- 30-39: 9 males, 9 females
- 40-49: 4 males, 14 females
- 50-59: 8 males, 9 females
- 60-69: 14 males, 20 females
- 70-79: 5 males, 11 females
- 80 plus: 6 males, 5 females
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.