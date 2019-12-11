People looking to hear the Christmas story with a bit of a Texas flair will soon be able to do just that as the annual Christmas in the Camp is scheduled from Thursday to Saturday.
Taking place at the Cowboy Church, 664 CR 42570, Christmas in the Camp tells the traditional story as attendees are taken from scene to scene in a horse-drawn wagon, all while listening to the narration by a cowboy.
“It’s the true Christmas story, but told as if a cowboy was there seeing it,” co-coordinator Deanna Ramsey said. “It has a lot of the scenes from the Nativity, including the angel appearing to Mary, the angel appearing the Joseph, them getting turned away at the inn… One of the most popular scenes is when the host of angels appear to the shepherds in the field.”
The performance features music throughout, and performers are in handmade and elaborate costumes, Ramsey said. In total, roughly 180 people are involved in putting the show on.
“A lot goes into putting this on, and it’s really become something special,” she said.
While waiting to see the Nativity, people will be able to enjoy hot chocolate, coffee and various snacks.
The first wagon departs at 6 p.m., though Ramsey suggested people arrive before then, and the gates close at 9 p.m.
“As long as you get in before the gates close at 9, we’ll make sure you get on a wagon and get to see it,” she said.
The event has grown in popularity over the years, and now typically draws a crowd of 750 to 800 each night. Admission is free, as Ramsey said they don’t want to prevent anyone from experiencing
the show.
“If we can reach one person it’s worth it, because we just want to share the true Christmas story,” Ramsey said. “I hear families say this has become a tradition they do every Christmas season, and that’s really special.”
