Dennis Dalton Newby III, aged 65, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 14, in his home at Brookston, Texas. He was born Aug. 28, 1953, in Grand Prairie, Texas, to Dennis and Dollie Mae.
After high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he was stationed primarily in Holland. Following his military service, Dennis graduated from Tarrant County College and began his career as an x-ray technician at Grapevine Memorial, spending the majority of his career at Paris Regional Medical Center where he was loved for his patient, light-hearted bedside manner.
Heavy D, as he was affectionately known, will be remembered for his deep belly laughs, love of practical jokes and big heart. A natural born storyteller, Dennis never met a stranger and loved to talk about every subject from politics to fishing. His passion for life was infectious as he shared his love for cooking competitions, motor sports, music and dogs with everyone he met. A truly unique, one-of-a-kind character with a zest for mischievous humor, Dennis left everyone better than he found them.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Dennis and Dollie; daughter-in-law, Stormy; and dear friend, Debra Newby.
He is survived by his sons, Shawn, Charles and Narsiso; daughter, Yolanda; and grandkids, Johvani, Demian, Alexa, Wesley, Karalynn, Tyler, Lillian, Alexia and Paris.
Visitation is at Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home on Monday, Aug. 19 from 7 to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at DFW National Cemetery at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.