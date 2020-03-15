The Student Nutrition department at Paris ISD will be serving "grab and go" meals to help fill basic needs during our extended break from school. These meals will be available FREE of charge to children 18 years and younger starting Tuesday, March 17 - Friday, March 20.
These "grab and go" meals may be picked up at the following locations:
Justiss Elementary School - 10:00 - 1:00 (parent drop off/pick up area)
Givens Elementary - 10:00 - 1:00 (backside of Givens by the cafeteria)
Boys and Girls Club - 11:00 - 12:00
Breakfast items will be included in the "grab and go" sack which is intended for the next morning. All sacks will be packed so that they can be taken home.
Should you have any further questions, please contact Lori McEntyre at lori.mcentyre@parisisd.net. or 903-737-7589 ext. 2863.
