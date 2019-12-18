Paris police were called to a possible attempted kidnapping in the 1500 block of 34th Street NE at 4:24 p.m. Tuesday, where a teenage girl reported that a Hispanic man in his 30s approached her outside the residence and started talking to her. The man grabbed her by her arms but she fought to get away, officers were told.
The man then attempted to put a rag or towel over her face. She pushed him away and ran away, police said. The girl last saw the man getting into a black Chevrolet pickup and driving away. The victim was not injured.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 73 calls for service.
