Texas Department of Transportation officials on Friday announced that mill and inlay pavement work will begin Monday on two highways in Red River County.
Contractor R.K. Hall LLC was granted 204 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $7.9 million. The contractor anticipates placing construction signs on April 20 and starting work soon after. The target completion date for this project is November 2020, officials said.
Contractor crews will mill off the existing worn pavement surface and install a new pavement surface layer on Highway 37, from its intersection with Highway 271 in Bogata to FM 71 in Franklin County. The project will require temporary daytime lane closures, but access to adjacent properties will be maintained. The contractor will also upgrade existing metal beam guard fence and bridge rails, and clean and seal bridge joints. This work will require temporary, occasional shoulder closures, officials said.
The contractor will also perform mill and inlay work on Lamar Avenue, from Highway 271 to Spur 38 in Bogata, and install new end treatments on existing drainage structures. This work will also require temporary daytime lane closures, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.