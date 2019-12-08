Frank Harold York, retired Ordained Minister and newspaper printer passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family, in Glory, Texas.
The family will be gathering to cherish our memories, and to love and support each other, as what we all have known as our “HERO” or our “GLUE” or even our “BACKBONE” has left this earth and has gone to his heavenly home and has rejoined with the absolute love of his life.
Graveside services are scheduled for Monday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. at Meadowbrook Gardens, under the direction of Roden-Pryor Funeral Directors. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. The family will have a luncheon at Springlake Baptist Church immediately after the service and everyone is invited to attend to share your memories with us all.
Frank, was born in Biardstown, Texas to Minnie Ethel York. His grandparents were Waldon York and Nettie Ruth York.
Frank met and married the absolute LOVE of his life, Joy Haley York. Oh the stories you could hear about growing up on Lake Crook Road. Together, they earned their GED and began living their lives. They lived in Paris, Greenville and Houston, all before settling down at 930 Connor ST in Paris, Texas, where they built their amazing lives together.
They had four children, Cathy York, of Paris, Texas, Janice York and Gary F. York, of Glory Texas and Jimmy Dewayne York.
Frank was BLESSED to see each of his 10 grandchildren grow up and he LOVED them all despite the good or the bad. At times he would say I want to strangle you but God forgives as far as the East is from the West so shall I and I’ll love you through it.
Grandchildren are Amanda Lollar-Lester and husband, Michael, of Paris, Texas, Michael York and wife, Annette, of Pattonville, Texas, Dana York, of Paris, Devon Justice and husband, Gary, of Sumner, Texas, Christina Tinajero and husband, David, of Paris, Texas, Christopher Enloe, of California, Robert Dryden, of Bunker Hill, West Virginia, Stephen York, of Paris, Texas, Alicia Terry and husband, Nathanie,l of Paris, Texas. All of whom loved him and have memories that will forever remain with us.
Those grandchildren gave him an even greater blessing with 30 great-grandchildren, who also thought the world of him. Some of those 30 great-grandchildren blessed him even more with seven great-great-grandchildren. Even during his illness and missing the love of his life, he would call and ask how are my babies?
Frank was a MAN of God all the way up until the day he took his last breath. We as a family know that he is rejoicing in seeing the loved ones that he has lost and that he is hugging and loving on our Nanny. He instilled so much into all of us, and we all can only hope that his legacy lives on through each of us.
Frank was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joy; daughter, Janice; son, Jimmy; his mother, Minnie York; his grandparents, Walon York and Nettie Ruth York; great-grandchild, Esmerald; and numerous babies that left the earth way to soon, that he will have spoiled rotten before we can.
An on-line guest registry is available at rodenpryor.com.
