Paris Police said they arrested Jeri Dyan Stowell, 49, of Paris, at 8:34 a.m. at her home on three outstanding Lamar County felony warrants. Those warrants charged her with forgery of a financial instrument of an elderly person, police said.
Stowell was taken to the Lamar County Jail, where she was detained without bond this morning, according to online records.
Paris police officers said they made contact with 48-year-old Christopher Wade Atteberry, of Paris, in the 3700 block of Northeast Loop 286 during an investigation. Deputies said Atteberry had an outstanding parole warrant, and they placed him under arrest.
He was later taken to the county jail, where he was detained without bond this morning, according to online records.
Calls for Service: Paris police responded to 107 calls for service and arrested seven people Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.