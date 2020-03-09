Helen Jones Whipple, age 90, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Heritage House of Paris.
Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. Ed Dodd officiating. Burial will follow in Restland Cemetery at Roxton. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Marjorie Helen Jones Whipple was born to Mark William and Ludie Hinshaw Jones on March 23, 1929, on Jones Lane, north of Roxton, and was the youngest of five children.
She attended Roxton schools and graduated in 1946. She started to work in Paris after graduation and married Thomas James Whipple in January of 1949, after he returned from World War II.
She worked in Paris for Lamar County Clerk’s office and later Production Credit Association until her daughter, Nancy, was born in 1960. She was a stay at home mom, room mother and all the other jobs that came along with being a wife and mother. She later retired from the City of Roxton as City Secretary. Since 2005 you could find her at Harvey and Nancy’s pecan store in Paris. She has spent many many hours working there to help them in their business.
She was a loving and wonderful mother to her daughter, Nancy, mother-in-law to Harvey and Nana to Ryan and Baleigh. She was a great cook, always having a meal cooked for her family at night, she loved to try new recipes, chauffeur her grandson, Ryan, when he was growing up and a good friend to many.
She was a member of Roxton United Methodist Church.
She will be dearly missed by her daughter, Nancy McCoin and husband, Harvey; grandson Ryan McCoin and wife, Baleigh. She is also survived by these nieces and nephews, Raymond Jones, Ruth Ann Duke, Candi Siddle Pinter, Mike Siddle, Cheree Siddle Vick, Don West, Jeff Holcombe and Gary Holcombe; and many cousins; and special friend, Patricia Countryman.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Loyd Jones, Lawrence Jones, Lillian West and Dorothy Siddle; and husband, of 42 years, Thomas Whipple.
Casket bearers will be, Garth Duke, Raymond Jones, Craig Keenum, Bryan Hatanville, Jeff Holcombe and Brad Snell.
Special thanks to Rachel Wood at Platinum Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Roxton Methodist Church, or the charity of your choice.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
