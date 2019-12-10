Vera Womack Preston,105, of Paris, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with Dr. Tim Parker officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 30 minutes prior to the funeral.
Mrs. Preston, the daughter of James C. and Annie Paulk Womack, was born on April 9, 1914, on a farm in the Dial-Harmon area. At a young age the family moved to Lamar County and settled in the Gadston Community. She married Hildra Carter Preston in 1931.They had four children and continued their farm life.
She had great memories of singing in church and school performances. She would probably attribute her long life of 105 years to a hard farm life and a hardy laughter.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Aug. 22, 1982; a daughter, Faye Hambrick; a granddaughter, Valerie Preston Dibello; her parents; and six siblings.
Survivors include two daughters, Bobbie McFadden and Sybil Martin; a son, Jimmy Don Preston and wife, Bobbie; 13 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Her grandsons will serve as casket bearers.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
