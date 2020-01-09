The Martha, David and Bagby Lennox Foundation handed out almost $800,000 in awards during 2019, most to organizations in Red River and Lamar counties, according to foundation president William P. Streng of Houston.
According to its website, The Lennox Foundation was established by Martha, David and Bagby Lennox in 1985. The never-married children of C.D. and Sally Bagby Lennox, the siblings lived together for many years in the family home in Clarksville, caring for their parents and managing the family’s many business interests.
The Lennox Foundation’s emphasis is on education, conservation, historical preservation, land and nature preservation and preservation of social infrastructure. The foundation makes grants totaling between $500,000 and $1 million each year to nonprofits and public charities.
The foundation is governed and managed by its board of directors, who include Sam L. Hocker of Dallas and Mary Clark of Paris in addition to Streng.
2019 recipients include:
- Ark-Tex Council of Governments, $15,000 as matchings funds for a TxDOT grant to increase transportation for the needy in Red River County.
- Avery Independent School District, $28,681 for elementary school technology upgrades.
- CASA for Kids, Inc., $14,000 to support efforts to prevent child abuse and neglect in Red River County.
- Children’s Advocacy Center, $10,000 to open a satellite office in Clarksville to provide services to child victims of crime.
- City of Avery, $10,000 to rebuild the tomato shed located on the Northeast Texas Trail.
- City of Clarksville, $10,000 to develop the Clarksville Gateway Trail.
- City of Clarksville Lennox Health Resource Center, $100,000 to support the center.
- Clarksville Food Pantry, $25,000 for purchase of food.
- Clarksville Independent School District, $28,900 for purchase of smart boards for all three campuses.
- Communities in Schools, $15,000 for mental health and dropout prevention for Red River County schools.
- Detroit Community Food Pantry, $25,000 food purchase.
- Detroit Independent School District, $25,000 for technology upgrades at Detroit High School.
- Fannin Soil and Water Conservation, $5,000 for conservation programs.
- First Presbyterian Church of Clarksville, $20,000 historic church building maintenance.
- Greater Paris Development Foundation, $50,000 for match money for grants to develop the Northeast Texas Trail in Red River County.
- HUB Community Center, $35,000 for director salary and program support.
- Lamar County Human Resources Council, $20,000 operating costs of senior center in Red River County.
- Lamar County Soil and Water Conservation District, $5,000 for conservation programs.
- Martha, David and Bagby Lennox Foundation college scholarship program, $109,750 for scholarships in Red River County.
- Martha, David and Bagby Lennox Foundation Scholarship Program, $15,000 for Hardy Moore Scholar, Paris ISD.
- Paris Kiwanis Imagination Library, $7,000 to expand the library program to provide free books to Red River County children.
- Red River County Firefighters Association, $45,355 for various equipment for 11 volunteer departments.
- Red River County Historical Society, $7,500 for monthly operating costs of the Lennox House.
- Red River County Humane Society, $5,000 for spay/neuter programs.
- Red River County Public Library, $29,256 for collection development, technology/automation support and furniture.
- Red River County Sheriff’s Department, $7,500 purchase of server needed to sustain dash and body cam videos and four desktop computers.
- Red River Soil and Water Conservation District, $5,000 for conservation programs.
- Red River Food Pantry, $3,500 for food purchase.
- Rivercrest Independent School District, $22,362, technology upgrades and book purchases at the three campuses.
- Shelter Agencies for Families in East Texas, $15,000 as a match for HUD housing funds.
- Texas AgriLife Extension-Fannin County, $14,000 for 4-H Club.
- Texas AgriLife Extension-Red River County, $14,000 for 4-H Club.
- Trinity University $50,000 for Judd-Lennox Scholarship Fund.
