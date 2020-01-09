The first mailings of Imagination Library got underway in April 2011 with the mailing of 267 books. Shawntel Golden is reading the book her daughter, Chesney, 3, received while big brother Garrett, 8, looks on. Initiated by the Paris Kiwanis Club with the help of United Way, Denver Pyle Charities and Lamar County school districts, an age appropriate book is mailed each month to children ages birth through age 5 enrolled in the program. The program recently received a Lennox Foundation Grant, which will allow it to extend into Red River County.