Local law enforcement agencies will work through Covid-19 guidelines to provide a memorial service for officers killed in the line of duty, Paris Police Chief Bob Hundley said.
"We will gather in front of the Eiffel Tower on the grounds of the Love Civic Center on Friday, May 15," Hundley said. "A static display of vehicles from law enforcement agencies in Lamar County will be set around the memorial wreath. The service begins at 6:30 p.m."
Due to social distancing guidelines, officers ask those in attendance to remain in their vehicle and tune to 90.7 FM for the prayer, remarks and reading of the fallen.
The program will include a combined Color Guard, national anthem, placing of the wreath, prayer, a welcome by Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass, reading of the names of the fallen, rifle volley by the Paris Police Honor Guard, TAPS and Amazing Grace and benediction by Hundley.
"We hope that you can take time to attend and help us all remember the officers who have paid the ultimate price," Hundley said.
