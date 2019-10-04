For parent and Rivercrest teacher Wendy Taylor, seeing her son run cross country this October carries special meaning. The month marks seven years since her son, Colter, was first diagnosed with cancer — but it’s also a reminder of all he has overcome.
“To anyone else, it’s just kids playing or kids running. But to me, it’s amazing to see him doing that,” she said. “I don’t know how to describe that feeling.”
Colter was only 5 years old when he was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Taylor still remembers the reaction she felt when they received the news.
“I can still remember. It took my breath away,” she said. “We were in denial. We thought they were wrong. It was hard, shocking.”
The family traveled to Dallas for treatments, eventually shrinking the time down to weekly, then monthly drives. Colter’s leukemia required three years’ worth of treatment, Taylor said. But in 2016, the family received more bad news: Colter relapsed with myelodysplastic syndrome, a precursor to an aggressive cancer known as acute myeloid leukemia, also known as “smoldering leukemia.” He would need a bone marrow transplant at only 9 years old.
The Taylors were matched with a donor. After a successful surgery and steady recovery, Colter recovered enough to return to school in March 2017. Wendy said it was a positive update.
“It was good for him, he got to see his friends,” Wendy said. “He had to adjust to not being the only kid around, but it was good for him.”
Colter now travels to the hospital in Fort Worth every few months for a checkup, but otherwise, he’s been able to return to normal life, Wendy said. He loves to play basketball and spend time with friends, and he runs cross country at Rivercrest Junior High. The school community at Rivercrest — and the family’s hometown near Mount Pleasant — has been a big source of support, Wendy said. From parades to fundraisers, the family has received support of all kinds.
“We live in a small town, so we had a lot of support,” Wendy said. “And I couldn’t have asked for a better work situation for me, or school for him.”
Seeing her son’s ability to “just be a normal kid now” is something Wendy will never take for granted, she said. He works hard in school and embraces opportunities to be with his friends and live a normal life, she said.
“He’s been a trooper,” she said. “He’s a kid, so he had his moments, but he always said he would beat this. And he did.”
Colter’s cross country coach, Erin Stansell, went to school with Wendy and has known the family for years. She calls Colter a “hometown hero.”
“He’s really been an inspiration to the whole school,” Stansell said. “He leads by example, always has a positive attitude, and he’s a hard worker. It really hits home for us. We call him our hometown hero, because (the cancer) never slowed him down.”
Colter’s story “inspires me to be the best I can in my own life,” Stansell said.
“He went from battling cancer all throughout elementary, to now doing one of the toughest sports anyone can do, which is running 2-3 miles a day and sometimes more,” Stansell wrote on Facebook. “As Colter’s cross country coach, I feel honored to have been blessed with such an amazing opportunity to coach such an incredible young man like Colter.”
