AUG. 1 to AUG. 2
Paris Police Department
Chance Alexander Rhoades, 22: Motion to adjudicate guilt/possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 1-4 grams, burglary of a habitation, burglary of a vehicle.
Jeremy DeJuan Moore, 29: Possession of marijuana 4 ounces to 5 pounds, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 2 or 2A 4-400 grams.
Traver Payne Bratcher, 18: Accident involving damage to vehicle.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Scott David Wells, 39: Bond surrender/possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 less than 1 gram.
Gregory DeWayne Perkins, 49: District court commit/possession of marijuana 4 ounces to 5 pounds, habitual offender.
James Kelly Maddox, 63: Assault causes bodily injury/family violence.
Department of Public Safety
Alexander Keyon Finney, 20: Possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jason Jermone Nickerson, 41: Failure to identify fugitive/intent to give false information, motion to revoke/driving while intoxicated, driving with license invalid with previous conviction/suspension.
