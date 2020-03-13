Paris dodged hail but received some rain this morning as a cool front pushed southward. The front later is expected to retreat northward as a warm front while a disturbance approaches from the west.
As of 9 a.m. the city received less than an inch of rain with precipitation in the forecast at 100% throughout the day along with patchy fog between 1 and 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Paris Police Chief Bob Hundley reported no flooding in the city this morning and a tree down on Old Bonham Road. Police reported a minor crash west of Toco.
Temperatures are expected to drop to 53 degrees by 4 p.m. with a low of 50 overnight. Showers are likely tonight with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain continues in the forecast at 70% Saturday dropping to 60% Saturday night.
Sunday is expected to be cloudy with a chance of rain returning Sunday night. increasing to 70% Monday.
Rain is expected on and off throughout next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.