Laney D. Benedict, 70, of Bogata, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8 at the Pavilion of Highland Cemetery in Deport, with the Rev. David Hamm officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. In accordance with the executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott, visitors will be limited to 10 at a time during the visitation.
Laney, the son of Daris Leslie Benedict and Pauline Agnes Jewett Benedict, was born on March 21, 1950, in Jacksonville, Texas.
He began working at Campbell Soup Company in 1971. He transferred to Silgan when Campbell Soup sold the can plant. He retired after 42 years of service.
On Nov. 26, 1969, he married Norma Lynn Thomas, building 46 years of family and memories before her death on July 19, 2016. He was also preceded in death by a son, Leslie Wade Benedict, on Sept. 4, 2000; his parents, Daris Leslie Benedict and Pauline Agnes Benedict; a sister, Barbara McCoy; a brother, Charles Benedict; two sisters-in-law, Shirley McCoy and Peggy Benedict; and a brother-in-law, Donald Kyle.
Survivors include a daughter, Lori Martin and husband, Vance, of Bogata; his companion, Linda Alford, of Mt. Vernon; brothers, Dean McCoy, of Paris, Louise Kyle, of Paris, Betty Nichols and husband, Paul, of Deport and Delores Kyle and husband, Jerry, of Paris; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfunralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.