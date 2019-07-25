Good summertime morning, Red River Valley!
Yes, despite the few days of unseasonably cool weather, it's still summer and we're soon to be reminded of that. But first, today — like yesterday, the high will be near 87 under beautifully sunny skies. Winds will come from the east at about 5 to 10 mph. The overnight low will be around 64 as the east wind continues.
Friday will rinse and repeat, although the atmospheric system that cooled us down will begin to move on and the high will inch closer to the 90s. Winds will continue to shift to the south, and that will pump that warm, moist Gulf air back into the area to warm us up for the weekend.
Find some time to sneak outside and get a breath of fresh, comfortable air, then make today the best Thursday yet!
