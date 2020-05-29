Friday weather.jpg
A reinforcing front will help to provide North and Central Texas with pleasant weather on Friday. High temperatures in the lower and mid 80s under mostly sunny skies can be expected. Light north winds will increase to 10-15 MPH in the afternoon behind the front.
 National Weather Service

Good morning, Red River Valley! 

It's time to dry out after a fairly soggy week. With a surface high keeping winds coming from the north, today will be beautifully sunny with a high near 81. Winds will come between 5 and 15 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph. Tonight will be clear with a low near 60.

Not much will change for Saturday and Sunday, meaning we've got a gorgeous weekend on tap to help us get back outside to maintain our yards. On Monday, there'll be a slight temperature increase to a high near 85, and we're forecast to continue warming through the middle of next week as the high gets to near 90. 

Summertime is coming, and the temps will soon reflect that.

Enjoy your Friday!

The weekend.jpg
Drier air will filter in from the north on Friday keeping the nice and pleasant weather across North and Central TX through the weekend. Warm temperatures will return Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees (especially to the west).

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

