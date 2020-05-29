Good morning, Red River Valley!
It's time to dry out after a fairly soggy week. With a surface high keeping winds coming from the north, today will be beautifully sunny with a high near 81. Winds will come between 5 and 15 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph. Tonight will be clear with a low near 60.
Not much will change for Saturday and Sunday, meaning we've got a gorgeous weekend on tap to help us get back outside to maintain our yards. On Monday, there'll be a slight temperature increase to a high near 85, and we're forecast to continue warming through the middle of next week as the high gets to near 90.
Summertime is coming, and the temps will soon reflect that.
Enjoy your Friday!
