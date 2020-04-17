Bobby Jerry Castlebury, 83, of Brookston, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Stillhouse Rehabilitation and Care Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 11 a.m. on Monday, April 20, at the Evergreen Chapel in Evergreen Cemetery with Dr. John Cannon officiating. A formal visitation is not scheduled.
Mr. Castlebury, the son of Henry Earl Castlebury and Beatrice Rudder Castlebury, was born on Jan. 7, 1937, in Paris.
He graduated from Paris High School and received his Master of Arts degree from Texas A&M University-Commerce. Bobby taught school in Red River County and Lamar County for many years before his retirement.
His many hobbies included carving birds, photography, bird watching, and raising many varieties of poultry. He was a lover of the outdoors and nature.
Mr. Castlebury was a member of Lamar Avenue Church of Christ.
Survivors include his wife, Aileen Cornish Castlebury, whom he married in 1974; along with a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Castlebury requests that memorials be made to Lamar Avenue Church of Christ, 3535 Lamar Ave., Paris, TX 75460.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
