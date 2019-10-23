Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen on Tuesday announced he won’t seek reelection in his solidly Republican district after a recording of his meeting with Empower Texans CEO Michael Sullivan was made public. Bonnen lost the support of his colleagues, many in his own party, after the tape revealed vile language about some representatives as well as a plan to oust 10 GOP members Bonnen and state Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, who was also in the meeting, believed were not conservative enough. While Bonnen’s words and actions get a fervent thumbs down, his decision not to seek reelection gets a thumbs up. This type of political drama may be commonplace in Washington, but it has no place in the Texas Legislature.
The Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, the chamber ambassadors and all chamber volunteers also get a thumbs up for their work as recognized Tuesday night at the chamber’s annual banquet. The torch was passed from outgoing chair Linda Kapp to incoming chair Greg Wilson, and awards were handed down to deserving community members, Brenda Wells, Mike Patterson and Quality Care ER. It was a lovely evening, full of fellowship and networking. Attendees left with full bellies and spirits to kick off a new year of economic success.
There will be no thumbs down this week — just a reminder that the Paris Fire Department is selling a Slade Baker memorial T-shirt for $30. Proceeds go to his family. To order, visit https://www.bonfire.com/slade-baker-memorial-tee/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.