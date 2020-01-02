Well, here we are in our New Year of 2020 and it seems as though 2019 just flew by. We have the new year and new lures and the same old fish and now through spring is a great time to catch that trophy bass that you missed in 2019. Some of your new lures will be ideal because the fish haven’t seen them before and maybe the action is just a little different or maybe it’s the profile of the bait that makes them a good lure for now. Anyway, whatever the reason, they will be a high percentage bait to have tied on. You know, even if they are new, it doesn’t mean they will produce on any given day — you’ll have to find that out for yourself. The act of finding out just when to use them and how they work is the fun part of fishing.
Right now most of us are still in the holiday mode, but if you do have a chance to get out on the lake for a couple of hours to experiment with those new baits, by all means do so. Those new baits are good, but for this time of year, my go-to bait is still a square-bill crank in a crawfish pattern. My reasoning is even if it’s winter and water temps are in the low 50s, it is pre-spawn for the fish. Keep in mind the warmer water is only a few feet below the surface and these pre-spawners move up for the warmth.
Key areas are swings or bends close to the shallows that still have access to the 8 to 12 foot depths. You can find these swings or bends along the creek channels or ditches, but don’t forget the ledges. These pre-spawn fish will be suspended and it may be necessary to make a number of casts into likely spots. Sometimes, if you are paying attention to your bait, you might feel something a little different, sort of like your bait just went slack. This is most likely a fish that came up to your bait and turned away. This is why you need to make several casts — so pay close attention.
The reason I like a crawfish pattern square-bill is that it resembles both crawfish and perch. Work that square-bill — give it a little action of pause and go. Crank it and then just drag it and it will put a different look to your bait. Since Pat Mayse doesn’t have a lot of current, this is a perfect approach to take. You will still have fish in the brush piles and in the shallows so you have other choices.
Most of us have fished Mayse for a number of years and we pretty well know the places that we can hit until we find the more aggressive fish. I prefer to use this pattern after we have a couple of days with sun because the water closer to the surface will be a little warmer.
Your temp gauge is a key piece of electronics this time of year. Remember, these fish are not spawning, but they are beginning to stage up, getting ready to spawn when the water temps move into the high 60s to low 70s — but they start getting ready when the water temps are in the 50s.
Pay attention where you get bites and repeat that on your next spot. Don’t be surprised if you catch several fish on one spot so make a number of casts especially after you catch a fish or after you just get a bite, or if you feel something a little different with your bait.
Let’s have a great 2020 on the water. I hope you catch your fish of a lifetime and most of all — be safe — keep that life jacket on and zipped when you’re running the big motor. Happy New Year and I’ll see you on the water.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water stained; 53 degrees; 0.82 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, jigs, jerkbaits, and spinners among inundated timber or off boat dock and piers. Crappie are excellent on jigs and minnows by boat dock and piers. White bass are fair on jigs on deeper points. Catfish are good on worms or stinkbait.
Caddo: Water stained; 50 degrees; 0.40 feet high. Largemouth bass are excellent, moving along the edges of vegetation on rigged plastic worms and spinnerbaits. Look for trees that still have hydrilla or coontail grass. Crappie are good on smaller minnows and jigs among the cypress trunks. Catfish are fair on stinkbait and live bait throughout the shallow reservoir.
Cooper: Water clear; 54 degrees; 2.14 feet low. Largemouth bass are good with topwaters early in the day near creek beds with vegetation. Carolina rigged worms, crankbaits, and spinners on points or slowly working the larger flooded timber. The white bass continue to be good on slabs and live bait. Catfish are excellent on live and cut bait.
Fork: Water stained; 50 degrees; 2.38 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on plastic worms, spinners, and Alabama rigs on deep humps and creek beds. Bumping the bottom with worms, slugs, and plastic minnows have been successful across from Lake Fork Marina, Alabama rigs and spinners on points along with flooded timber. White and yellow bass are good on Alabama Rigs. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows under any large structure. Catfish are good on prepared bait and cut bait.
Sulphur Springs: Water stained; 58-61 degrees; 0.70 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on Texas rigged plastic worms, topwater, spinnerbaits, and bass jigs without consistent hotspots. Crappie continue to be slow on minnows and jigs near brush piles. Catfish are fair on cut shad and live bait.
Tawakoni: Water stained; 55-59 degrees; 1.73 feet low. Catfish are excellent and consistent all across the lake on live, cut shad, shrimp, and stinkbait. Fish the bridges and outer coves drops for the large catfish. Largemouth bass are fair but still a bit elusive on spinnerbaits, plastic worms, and jigs among natural shoreline vegetation, piers, and the shallower bridges. White bass and hybrid stripers are good on slabs, spoons, and Alabama rigs among deeper lake points and structure. Crappie are fair on minnows under bridges, docks and marinas.
Texoma: Water stained; 56-58 degrees; 1.45 feet high. Striped bass fishing is the best it’s been all year using slabs, swimbaits, and live bait in deeper water and deep coves. We’ve caught them in groups following the baitfish and birds. Largemouth bass are good drifting live bait and reeled baits across low traffic natural structure. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs around large structure in shallow water. Catfish are fair on live shrimp, cut bait, and minnows.
Broken Bow: Elevation below average, water 52 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on spoons around main lake and points. White and black crappie fair on jigs, minnows, and spoons around brush structure and standing timber.
Hugo: Elevation normal, water 56 degrees and murky. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, shad, stinkbait, and sunfish below the dam, and around channels, main lake, and river channel. Black and white crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, and around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel, and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout good on Powerbait, small lures, tube jigs, and worms around channels, rocks, and spillway.
McGee Creek: Elevation normal, water 53 degrees. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, flukes, jerk bait, and plastics around channels, flats, main lake, and points. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver around creek channels and river mouth. White crappie and white bass fair on minnows around channels and standing timber.
Pine Creek: Elevation normal, water clear. Largemouth bass good on spoons around the main lake and points. Black crappie good on jigs around brush structure and points. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and cut bait around the main lake.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
