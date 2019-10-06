DALLAS — Cancer patients and their caregivers traveling to receive care from any North Texas medical center will have a new option for a place to stay when the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Hope Lodge opens its doors in 2021.
The American Cancer Society broke ground May 7 on the Hope Lodge facility in Dallas, on property donated by Baylor Scott & White Health adjacent to its Baylor University Medical Center campus.
The lodge was named in recognition of the Jones family, who donated a significant part of a $25 million campaign.
Each year, thousands of cancer patients travel from throughout the region to receive cancer treatment in North Texas. Often, patients and their families spend days, weeks, even months away from home. The emotional and financial toll of the loss of income, medical bills, hotel rooms and dining out can be staggering.
Once the new lodge opens, the facility is expected to provide more than 18,000 nights of free lodging annually. The 40,000-square-foot facility will include 50 private guest suites, each with two beds and a private bathroom. Also, the facility will feature common living areas, dining room, laundry facilities, library, meditation room and outdoor garden. Patients and their caregivers will also have access to the current offerings of the American Cancer Society’s programs and services. The American Cancer Society’s South Region headquarters also will be housed at the location.
“The American Cancer Society is committed to removing the emotional, physical and financial burdens that many cancer patients must face when they travel away from home for treatment,” said Jeff Fehlis, executive vice president for the American Cancer Society’s South Region.
The American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge capital campaign, conducted in collaboration with Baylor Scott & White Dallas Foundation, surpassed its fundraising goal with support from individuals and organizations. As lead donors, the Gene and Jerry Jones Family understand the impact this disease can have within a family and community.
“Facing a cancer diagnosis and enduring treatment is already daunting enough, but worrying about travel, lodging and other necessities can be a huge burden,” Jerry Jones said.
Other major donors included the Don and Trudy Steen Charitable Foundation, Carmen and Jeff York, Moody Foundation, The Horner Family, Mabee Foundation, and Susan and Bob Shapard. Nearly $32 million has been raised for this project to date, and The American Cancer Society and Baylor Scott & White Dallas Foundation continue to seek philanthropic support for ongoing operating expenses.
“This project, the first of its kind in North Texas, is a natural extension of our mission and deep commitment to patients,” said Jim Hinton, CEO, Baylor Scott & White Health.
The American Cancer Society operates more than 30 Hope Lodge facilities nationwide. Each Hope Lodge community offers cancer patients, who have been referred by their doctors, and their caregivers a free place to stay when their treatment is away from home. Since 1984, the American Cancer Society has provided more than 5.6 million nights of lodging to patients across the country.
