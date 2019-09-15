The Malone-Jobes-Phipps reunion took place June 9 at Malone Ranch Lake at Vasco in Delta County.
Attending were Claudell Malone of Whitesboro, Karen and Gary Lynch and Sunny Emery of Denton, Terry and Twyla and Trevor Davis of Naples, Sue and Charles Davis of Omaha, Timmy Malone of Dallas, Annea Jameson and Donnie of Point, Virginia, and Richard Eatherly of Clardy.
Also, Boyce Flenniken of Deport, Don and Shirley Smith of Cleveland, Carrol and Betty Malone, Kathy Cook and Mike Malone of Slabtown, Delores Garner and Jared Garner of Hopewell, Vickie Gibson of Reno, Tanner Malone of Powderly, Karen Woodard of Clarksridge, Jackie Sue and Harold Douglas of Enloe, Bailey Cochran of Pattonville and Lindsey and Payton Jones, Tripp and Wyatt of Reno.
Those attending from Paris were Shirley and J.D. Crews, Wendell and Bonnie Garner, Dee Ann Hamner and Dawson, Jana Short, Bynard Malone, Michael Malone, David and Sharron Nabors, Freida Smart, Brandi Cochran, David Cochran, Harlee and Preslee, and Bradley and Janice Cochran.
Attending from Vasco were Katie Malone, Lyn Dennis, Brazos Phillips, Julie Kaye Swaim, Julie and Destin, Jacie Vaughn and Jesse Kate.
Also attending from Taylortown were Frank Malone, Katherine Sugg, Stephen Sugg, Adlee Barbo, Taylor Prazak, Alden Simmons, Regina and Travis Rhodes, Colin Rhodes, Carolyn and William Cochran, Deborah Gilbert and Lawrence and Rita Malone.
Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.