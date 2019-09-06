Would you be interested in a single pill that made you smarter, slimmer and happier? How about one that reduces your chances of getting Alzheimer’s dementia? What about another that reduces your risk of heart attack, stroke and cancer? Even those of us who dislike taking any pills would consider stocking up on all of the above if they delivered their promised results.
Well, you might be surprised to know that you can, in fact, achieve all of the above simultaneously and without any medication, with an activity that is free and without any side effects — a good night’s sleep.
In his new bestselling book, “Why We Sleep,” neuroscientist Matthew Walker takes a deep dive into the benefits of sleep, as well as the danger in not getting enough.
Physiologically, we have well-defined sleep needs. Multiple sleep experts equate sleeping less than seven hours a night with detrimental lifestyle habits like smoking, alcohol abuse and morbid obesity. Culturally, however, we have developed different sleep norms. Employers expect immediate answers to late-night emails, schools have extracurricular activities that start and stop at all hours of the day and surfing social media well into the night are all commonplace.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data estimates that about 35% of all Americans sleep less than seven hours per night, and the national average is just below that at six hours and 48 minutes. After his lengthy research, Dr. Walker forces himself to set aside a non-negotiable eight-hour sleep window every evening.
Without getting too far into the weeds — and there are many — of optimal sleep cycles, brain chemistry, or the different stages of sleep, here are four simple things we can all do today to help improve our sleep quality.
n Develop a routine. One of the best ways to improve the quality of your sleep is to try and sleep the same hours every night. Try to keep your daytime routine the same as well. Even if you were tossing and turning the night before, stick to your daily plans. Avoiding activities because you feel tired can worsen insomnia.
n Use your bed only for sleeping and sex. If your bed becomes a place for pets, children, eating, reading and working late into the night, your brain will have a hard time shutting off. Train your body to associate your bed with sleep and eliminate as many distractions as you can.
n Avoid all electronics for at least two to three hours prior to going to bed. Blue light from television screens, cellphones, and laptops can delay the release of your body’s natural melatonin and disrupt the internal circadian rhythm.
n Avoid all caffeine, nicotine and alcohol at least four to six hours prior to going to bed. Coffee, tea, cigarettes, and soda all act as stimulants and can interfere with the ability to fall asleep. As relaxing as you may feel after a glass of wine (or two), alcohol interferes with the quality of your sleep.
Whatever your personal health goals may be — weight loss, memory improvement, cancer prevention or optimal performance — a good night’s sleep is a great place to start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.