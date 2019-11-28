Paris Children’s Dentistry will perform free dental screenings for students at Clarksville ISD on Dec. 2 and 3 at 9 a.m.
The screenings were requested by Scarlet Harvey, the school nurse.
“The purpose of a dental screening is to identify obvious problems to help parents understand what kind of dental care their child needs,” Dr. Shaneka Scott said.
Many children go without proper check ups until problems occur for lack of insurance or other reasons. Dr. Shaneka Scott and the Paris Children’s Dentistry team are devoted to improving the dental health of children in the communities they serve through excellent care, continued encouragement and education. The screenings are a way to get the process started to helping parents get the care their children need.
On Feb. 7, 2020, Paris Children’s Dentistry will conduct free screenings at the office for the first 50 children that make appointments. Call and make an appointment as soon as possible to reserve a spot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.