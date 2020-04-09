The Lamar County Genealogical Society and the Red River County Genealogical Society will hold a virtual meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday using GoToWebinar software and hosted by the Texas State Genealogical Society. At this virtual meeting, there will be a short business meeting and/or announcements.
Sandra Crowley will give the presentation, "Hiding in Plain Sight,” tips on finding records for people who may be documented under a different name, by analyzing records and using research tools to prove that “multiple people” are in fact one person.
There are a limited number of spots available. So, participants are asked to register for the meeting by emailing genlibrary@lamarcountytx.org. On Friday, registration opened up to others interested in attending. On the day of the meeting, those who have registered will receive an email with the link for the meeting.
You must register for the meeting before Friday. Instructions on how to connect using your computer/tablet/cellphone follow.
The GoToWebinar site will be available by 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday and help will be available to assist participants with any problems at that time. Connect to the meeting early to allow time to resolve any connection issues. Assistance with connection problems will not be available after 6:50 p.m.
Before April 14, participants are strongly encouraged to take advantage of GoToWebinar’s “Get Ready” page at https://support.goto.com/webinar/system-check-attendee. This will allow you to download any required software and provide you with an opportunity to make sure your speakers/headphones are working properly.
There are two audio options: Using a computer or using a telephone. In either case using a headset/earbuds produces the best results.
